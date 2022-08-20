SELINSGROVE — A retired pastor and his wife have found joy in retirement thanks to a business they started.
The Rev. Rubens Ruba, who co-owns of Aruba Groomers with his wife Beth, said the first steps in retirement included a move from Lewisburg to Selinsgrove.
The move followed Ruba's 40-year career in ministry, including his last 17 years as lead pastor at the Lewisburg Alliance Church.
Part of the joy they found included being able to offer specialized dog care from their home at 137 Peachwood Drive, Selinsgrove.
But Ruba noted there were some personal challenges along the way.
"When you leave the ministry, you want to leave and allow the next pastorate to form relationships," Ruba reflected. "We had to find a new church, (almost) the first time we had to find a new church in our whole lives."
Ruba said great friends and a great new church have come his way while the call to ministry remains present in "civilian life."
"I'm involved in some teaching and counseling and those kind of things," Ruba said. "I still have that side."
Ruba said the dog-grooming business came about because of the couple's love for God, love for the community and the desire to get to know people.
He said there were also some distinct needs which Aruba Groomers could fill. They included long waits encountered when dog owners visited some groomers with their pets.
"Some people couldn't afford it," Ruba added. "It was so expensive to take small and medium sized dogs up to about 50 pounds. The prices were just pretty high."
Ruba said grooming based in their home allowed for lower prices as well as an opportunity to get to know the people who bring their dogs to be groomed.
"A lot of our clientele now is right from the area," he added. "From as far Elysburg to Lewisburg to Selinsgrove, Mifflinburg and Middleburg."
Ruba conceded the daily routine in operating a dog groomer is different. But as in counseling, a one-on-one approach seems to work best.
In fact, taking it "one dog at a time" lets the Rubas get to know people and their pets the best.
Ruba said he has continued ministering to people as opportunities sometimes happen while conducting business.
"What I have been surprised at since my retirement is the number of pastors who have come to me for counseling," Ruba said. "And also just people who are hurting, even through the business.
"Usually, people just drop their dogs off," Ruba said. "We try to get to know the people and get to know their situation."
Meantime, Ruba said his life was in transition as he has came to a new church, the Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene.
"We have found a comfortable spot to lay some roots down and be able to continue to serve the Lord, even in business," Ruba said. "I always say ministry is not just about being a pastor. Ministry can be about being a newspaper person or whatever we can to do share the Gospel."
For men and women who may also be facing a transition to retirement, Ruba offered some thoughts especially for individuals who see retirement as a "different form of work" rather than inactivity.
"You definitely have to do your homework as far as your niche," Ruba said. "We did quite a bit of research (including) interviewing a number of people who are dog owners. We found out that there is a tremendous need in this area."
Ruba said a bonus to this new level of work includes continuing to work with his wife Beth, a collaboration of many years.
"(Beth) is a wonderful woman, a godly woman and a gracious lady," Rubens added. "We have been in ministries all or lives and worked all our lives together. To find something both of us could do together is something really great."
Ruba said their niche is serving people who seek specialized dog grooming with individualized care. Call 570-412-5045 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.