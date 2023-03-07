LEWISBURG — The snow may have been falling Monday night, but members the Union County Veteran’s July 4 Parade Committee are looking forward to the summer months.
The committee recently accepted a grant from the Lindig Lewisburg Foundation Fund through the First Community Foundation Partnership. The $2,650 grant will be used to sponsor musical acts during the parade.
“The parade is such a vital part of Union County and surrounding communities,” committee President Terry Burke said. “We need to continue to come together as a community and a nation to show our veterans the appreciation they so rightfully deserve.”
“Currently we have seven bands confirmed for the parade,” said Burke.
This year’s parade will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, in downtown Lewisburg. A community picnic, concert and fireworks display is scheduled for the night before, on Friday, June 23.
Other fundraising events to support the parade will be held. Bingo is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Lewisburg American Legion.
“We wanted to change this up a bit this year and having the Bingo event in March will certainly bring to mind the warmer days to come, and the Veteran’s 4th of July Parade,” Burke said. “We’ve always appreciated the American Legion for supporting us in this endeavor. It looks like the total of cash prizes for the Bingo will be in the ballpark of $1,000.”
Along with Bingo will be a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction for donated gift items.
To pre-register for the Bingo, and purchase tickets, or anyone wishing to donate a gift basket or gift card may call 973-978-0732.
The second annual Tom Reimensnyder patriotic float award and trophy will be awarded at the parade.
“This is the second year the community group that puts in the most patriotic float in the parade will receive $250 cash prize, and a trophy designed by students at SUN Career and Technology Center,” Burke said. “We are thankful for our sponsor Susquehanna Community Bank for the cash prize. Tom Reimensnyder was a charter member of the July 4th Veteran’s Day Parade and we look to continue to honor his memory with the award.”
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.