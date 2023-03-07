LEWISBURG — The snow may have been falling Monday night, but members the Union County Veteran’s July 4 Parade Committee are looking forward to the summer months.

The committee recently accepted a grant from the Lindig Lewisburg Foundation Fund through the First Community Foundation Partnership. The $2,650 grant will be used to sponsor musical acts during the parade.

