DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center has been named to Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2021.
This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the worldleading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
“On behalf of every team member at Geisinger Medical Center that consistently provide top notch safe, quality care to our patients, we are excited to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2021,” said Megan Brosious, Geisinger Medical Center interim chief administrative officer. “This recognition wouldn’t be possible without a strong multidisciplinary team approach to patient care and providing the best possible patient experience. This award goes to every employee at Geisinger Medical Center. Thank you all for always doing what is best for every patient you treat.”
Each hospital was evaluated on the following data sources: Hospital recommendations from peers; patient experience surveys; and patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.
