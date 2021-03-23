LEWISBURG — In recognition of Pennsylvania Flood Safety Awareness Week, Lewisburg Borough and SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) are reminding residents of the dangers of flooding and the resources available to help prepare.
Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert and SEDA-COG recently noted the importance of preparation, including having a “go kit of supplies,” signing up for emergency alerts, awareness of the risks and practicing evacuation and shelter plans. Residents should also consider purchasing flood insurance.
Mayor Judy Wagner recently told Borough Council that the borough has not been the same since flooding associated with Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972.
“We lost a number of properties,” Wagner said. “But we also gained Hufnagle Park, from the bravery of Chief Gordon Hufnagle who saved a number of people but lost his own life in the process.”
Wagner was hopeful the borough would not have to face an Agnes-style flood, a 1936 flood and similar high-0water events. But the possibility of another one could never be counted out.
“We need to keep always planning to make sure that our borough is sustainable and we are doing everything we can to protect our residents,” Wagner said. “When I asked (borough) council who was here in 1972, one person raised their hand.”
The mayor stressed the sights, the damage and smells of the 1972 flood were unforgettable. Estimates were that 48 people in Pennsylvania died during the early-June flooding associated with Agnes, more than in any other state.
Wagner said Lewisburg has since made the best use of the properties along Limestone Run. The waterway and surrounding areas have seen ongoing changes, including removal of structures near the creek combined with the current “greenway” plan to mitigate dangers during times of high water.
The Flood Impact Task Force, led by Samantha Pearson, Lewisburg Neighborhoods executive director, was credited with educating residents about what they need to do to protect their properties. Wagner noted getting certificates of elevation and other measures were advised.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, “Lewisburg in Jeopardy” will be part of a borough council work session. It will follow an answer and question format, like the “Jeopardy” television show, but all about the risks of flooding and related topics. Host Taylor Lightman recently told council it was based on a Lewisburg Neighborhoods presentation made in December.
Lowthert added that the borough contracts with SEDA-COG to provide professional and administrative services for the Community Rating System (CRS). It gives residents a 10% flood insurance premium discount for all properties in the Special Flood Hazard Area and a 5% discount for other properties. If properties are not in that area, they still may qualify for a lower-cost preferred risk policy.
For more information contact Lewisburg Borough at 570-523-3614 or office@lewisburgborough.org, or SEDA-COG’s Flood Resiliency Program at 570-524-4491 ext. 7218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.