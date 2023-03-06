Court documents detail Mifflinburg stabbing

MIFFLINBURG — A 51-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged after allegedly stealing a bottle of rum, and then randomly stabbing a 30-year-old Middleburg man in the back upon becoming angry when someone refused to give him a ride.
Barry Eugene Kline, of Market Street, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, possessing instrument of crime, offensive weapons and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the office of District Judge Jeff Mensch, by Mifflinburg Police Officer Blaina Marie Martin, the incident unfolded at 10:25 a.m. Saturday at the Mifflinburg Fine Wine and Good Spirits Store, located in the Chestnut Street Plaza.
Martin said she responded to the store after receiving reports of an armed robbery. While she was in the store interviewing employees, Martin said a woman ran in and said someone was stabbed nearby.
"I then ran out of store and located a male victim sitting in the driver's seat of a pickup truck," Martin wrote, in court documents. "The male had one stab wound to the lower right side of his back."
Mifflinburg Police Department Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg on Monday morning said the stabbing victim, Ivan Bontrager, was treated and released at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
As she was tending to Bontrager, Martin said she was notified by dispatchers that a suspect walked into Wher's Beverage, at 8660 Old Turnpike Road, and said "he was the one they were looking for and to call the police department."
Kline was then taken into custody, and transported to the Mifflinburg Police Department for questioning.
According to court documents, Kline said he went into the wine and spirits store knowing he did not have money. However, he grabbed a bottle of Captain Morgan from the shelf.
"Kline stated that he walked up to the counter with the bottle... brandished his knife... and said something along the lines of 'I just want the bottle man,'" court documents state.
He then allegedly fled the store with a bottle, and encountered a man in the parking lot of Larry's Pizza.
"Kline asked the man for a ride to New Berlin, to get out of the Mifflinburg area, and the male would not give him a ride," court documents state. "Kline related this made him angry and he continued walking west."
At the Mifflinburg Buggy Wash, Kline allegedly told police he saw a man walk up behind him. The man did not say anything, but Kline stabbed him with a 6-inch filet-style knife.
"Kline advised that the knife blade broke off inside the victim and he panicked, so he dropped the handle of the knife, and took off running toward the rail trail," court documents state.
"(Kline) drank most of the bottle of Captain Morgan, and once he heard the sirens in town, he walked into Wehr's Beverage and told the employees to call the police department," according to court documents.
According to court documents, Kline said he left his home with the knife "with the intent to commit a crime severe enough to put him away, out of his wife's life, for a very long time."
Kline was arraigned Saturday afternoon before District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg, and locked up in lieu of $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, before Mensch.
