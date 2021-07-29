SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Commissioners, in cooperation with the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, have announced details of the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
The program, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, is offering eligible older adults who reside in Northumberland County an opportunity to obtain four vouchers valued at $6 each to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables from participating farm markets.
Northumberland County residents who are age 60 or older, including those who will reach their 60th birthday by Dec. 31, and who meet the gross income guidelines may apply.
All income must be taken into consideration, including Social Security, Black Lung, SSI, pensions, annuities and rental income.
The income guidelines per household are as follows: One person, $23,828; two people, $32,227; three people, $40,626; and four people, $49,025.
Applications and proxy forms will be available at all seven county Adult Community Centers for pick-up and drop-off only. Applications for the vouchers can also be obtained on the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging Facebook page, online at www.ncaging.org, by emailing info@ncaging.org or by calling 570-495-2395.
Due to COVID-19, vouchers will be distributed via mail only.
Vouchers will be distributed through Sept. 15. Vouchers are redeemable through Nov. 30.
