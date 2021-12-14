LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its January screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Skin Cancer Screen: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 28, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Call 570-768-3200 for an appointment.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Hearing Screening: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Sunbury YMCA, includes a blood sugar screening; 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, includes a blood sugar screening; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton, includes a blood sugar screening; and 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Mifflinburg YMCA.
