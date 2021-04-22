WILLIAMSPORT — The numbers are staggering — 500,000 individuals helped, and 50 million meals provided.
Elevated food insecurity in central Pa. can be calculated in statistics. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank saw demand for its charitable food assistance rise by nearly 40% since March 2020. With elevated demands for food, the food bank has relied on thousands of volunteers to help it meet this demand, and volunteers have responded. This April, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank honors its more than 7,770 volunteers for their hard work and dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the national Volunteer Appreciation Month.
Food bank volunteers adapted to COVID-19 safety protocols and donated more than 91,000 hours of their time over the past year. To adhere to CDC safety protocols, the food bank moved all its volunteering to the GIANT Expo Center at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. Wearing masks and gloves, volunteers packed thousands of Crisis Response Boxes filled with healthy, nutritious food and shelf stable items. To date, more than 400,000 of these boxes have been packed and distributed to communities throughout the 27 counties served by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
“Safety protocols for volunteers posed challenges to our mission as more food had to be packed and distributed,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “Our volunteers truly stepped up to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19 and have helped us tremendously. We truly could not do the work that we do and meet our mission of fighting hunger, improving lives and strengthening communities without their help and generosity.”
Several years ago, Karen Good, a new member of the Rotary Club of Harrisburg, was introduced to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank through a presentation for the club. “It grabbed at my heart to think about people who aren’t food secure…people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” she said.
When COVID hit, a lot of things that suddenly changed for a lot of people weighed on Ms. Good’s mind.
“Many school-aged children who had been receiving food at school were now not being fed," said Good. "Families were struggling because of the loss of income from jobs that were put on hold or terminated. Food programs for Seniors stopped because of the fears and risks of transporting the virus. When the food bBank asked for volunteers, I excitedly signed up! Here was my chance to actually do something!”
For more information on ways to give or get involved, visit www.centralpafoodbank.org.
