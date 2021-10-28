LEWISBURG — The leader of a union representing federal corrections employees indicated Wednesday that legal actions against a vaccine mandate were in the "final stages."
A signed communication from Shane Fausey, Council of Prisons 33 (CPL-33) national president, said legal actions were being taken in "at least two states." The states were not named, but the post indicated details would be made available as formal proceedings continued.
An expedited, immediate injunction was asked for against the mandate that requires employee COVID-19 vaccination. Corrections employees who choose not to vaccinate would reportedly face further action up to and including termination.
The post acknowledged the challenges of facing a federal mandate, but Fausey said not taking every option would be irresponsible.
Federal employee unions have taken varying positions regarding the mandate. The National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE), with about 110,000 members, announced in September it would not challenge the mandate. However, an NFFE statement indicated the union did not believe employees should lose their jobs due to the mandate.
The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), of which the Council of Prisons is a division, also examined the mandate. The AFGE would reportedly not advance a direct legal challenge due to provisions in the mandate for exceptions.
The release from the AFGE also cited a "long line" of Supreme Court of the United States decisions upholding vaccinations in the interest of public health.
Meantime, a CPL-33 news release announced that from 8 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 29, the Department of Justice building in Washington would be picketed to call attention to the vaccine mandate issue and staffing shortages.
Similar action was announced at or near the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Allenwood. Employees also planned to take part at FCCs in Los Angeles, Tuscon, Honolulu, Seattle-Tacoma (Wash.), Waseca (Minn.) and Hazelton.
