CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to the whereabouts of Lewis Duffy, 61, of Harrisburg, following an alleged burglary and violation of a protection-from-abuse (PFA) order along Old Route 15, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place at 11:25 p.m. Nov. 21. Duffy allegedly entered a residence through a rear window, then threw a blunt object which struck a male and female in the residence, causing injury. Duffy then fled the residence.
Troopers said an active PFA out of Cumberland County prohibits Duffy from having contact with one of the victims. An arrest warrant has been issued for Duffy.
Anyone with information about Duffy's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 570-374-8145.
