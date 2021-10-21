LEWISBURG — In a time when discussions of race during the first 70 years of the American republic may dwell on a narrow set of circumstances, a Franklin and Marshall College professor has come to conclusions which could open some eyes.
“The First Reconstruction: Black Politics in America from the Revolution to the Civil War,” a talk, discussion and book-signing with Prof. Van Gosse, will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct 23, at the Dale-Engle-Walker House (DEW), 1471 Strawbridge Rd., Lewisburg. The discussion of his work, offered at no charge, will be held outdoors but protected from rain and sun.
Gosse, Franklin and Marshall College professor of history and chair of the Africana Studies department, planned to look at American democracy from the ratification of the Constitution through the election of Abraham Lincoln. Black politics, citizenship, voting and power in free or non-slavery states would be covered. He said it was a history worth knowing.
Gosse noted his findings go against the commonly-held ideas that all Black people were enslaved in the early years of the United States. He conceded holding that notion even as he was completing graduate studies.
“There were substantial numbers of free people of color,” Gosse discovered and has since researched. “The majority were in the south, living amid poor whites, enslaved people and some of them on occasion even owned slaves.”
Free people of color were also all over the northern states, including a substantial number in Union County for a time.
Gosse credited a printed Union County Historical Society account of the 19th Century growth and 20th Century decline of a free Black community in Lewisburg for leading to continued study. But Gosse, who grew up in Lewisburg, said it was unclear why the community declined in numbers.
“We got here in 1960,” Gosse said. “I assumed because I never saw any Black people that there never had been any. That was my assumption until 10 or 15 years ago.”
Through the Union County Historical Society and other channels, Gosse discovered there had been many communities of free Black people in Pennsylvania. They not only included cities, but also rural villages and townships going back to before the American Revolution.
Gosse observed that Black men voted sometimes in numbers large enough to swing elections in more populated areas such as Bucks and Lancaster counties. However, there were also efforts to disfranchise men of color.
Gosse said he was drawn to Africana Studies in the 1990s while pursuing other topics which included African-American history.
“It was a history that hadn’t been done,” he recalled. “Some of the work I had done in the 1990s got a very positive reception from African-American historians more than others.”
Unusual perspectives can be met with rancor in some areas of higher education, but Gosse said he has not encountered any form of it.
