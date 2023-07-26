MIFFLINBURG — A new Mifflinburg eatery was bustling with business Tuesday, as invited guests turned out for the soft opening of an establishment which community members have high hopes will be a resounding success.
Staff at the Eastside Diner, located at 349 East Chestnut St., were serving up breakfast and lunch items throughout the day, as a preview of what those who visit the business can expect when they sit down at their table.
Owners Amanda and Andrew Klose are now running the eatery, located in the same building where the Old Turnpike Restaurant once operated.
Amanda said Tuesday was a busy morning, with one group of 15 guests arriving at 6 a.m. to enjoy breakfast.
“We will be serving all day breakfast and lunch,” she said.
The restaurant is bright, airy and clean, with menu items including the “hot rod” and “heavy chevy” that turn out to be plates loaded with breakfast goods.
Among the patrons who visited the new diner Tuesday morning were Tish Kerstetter and Mandy Umbel.
“I think it’s great for Mifflinburg, there really isn’t a place where you can go and get a good breakfast anymore,” Kerstetter said. “This is really needed.”
“It’s nice to see this building being utilized and a local family operating it,” Umbel said. “Everyone’s excited about the Eastside Diner.”
Katie Mitchell brought her family out for breakfast.
“It’s fantastic so far,” she said. “I think this is great and I’m excited for the community, Amanda and Andrew.”
Rose Brininger brought her four granddaughters out to enjoy breakfast at the diner.
“We need to support our small businesses,” Brininger said. “We really don’t have any restaurants in town. To the Kloses’, congrats and good luck.”
Cole Stahl and Sharon Hartman enjoyed their breakfast as well.
“I loved it,” said Hartman. “I ordered a short stack of pancakes. They are huge. I ate one and am taking the other one home,” she said. “This is such a warm and friendly atmosphere and the food is excellent.”
Amanda said the diner will be a family owned business as she and her husband, as well as their two daughters, are manning the operations.
She said the business grew out of The Yum Yum Wagon.
“We live in Mifflinburg and have had roots here for a long time,” she said.
The restaurant has a 1980s diner theme. It’s planned to be a work in progress as the couple will continue to make improvements to the building, and add to the nostalgic theme.
Products used at the restaurant are primarily being purchased locally, including from businesses such as the Old Mill Creamery, Davey’s Fresh Market and Green Ridge Market.
“It’s exciting,” Amanda said. “This is a place for people to come and feel like they are family. That’s why we wanted to call it a diner, for people to come in and have that family feel.”
The diner will be open 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
