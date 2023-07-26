MIFFLINBURG — A new Mifflinburg eatery was bustling with business Tuesday, as invited guests turned out for the soft opening of an establishment which community members have high hopes will be a resounding success.

Staff at the Eastside Diner, located at 349 East Chestnut St., were serving up breakfast and lunch items throughout the day, as a preview of what those who visit the business can expect when they sit down at their table.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

