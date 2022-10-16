Mission-minded organization to pack 150,000 meals

Volunteers raise their hands in celebration at a previous Experience Missions food packaging event.

 Provided by Paul Kinley

WILLIAMSPORT — Over the next several weeks, a Williamsport-based nonprofit organization which draws volunteers from across the region will be packaging 150,000 meals to be be sent out to those in need across the globe.

Experience Missions will be launching its Missions Expo 2022 today. Over the next several weeks, volunteers are needed to participate in the expo, in which food items will be packed for distribution to various global nonprofit organizations.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.