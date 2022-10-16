Mission-minded organization to pack 150,000 meals

WILLIAMSPORT — Over the next several weeks, a Williamsport-based nonprofit organization which draws volunteers from across the region will be packaging 150,000 meals to be be sent out to those in need across the globe.
Experience Missions will be launching its Missions Expo 2022 today. Over the next several weeks, volunteers are needed to participate in the expo, in which food items will be packed for distribution to various global nonprofit organizations.
Packaging will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week, and from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week. Packaging will continue — rotating on that schedule each week — until the work is complete.
The packaging will take place at the Experience Missions warehouse in Williamsport. Pre-registration to participate is required and can be completed at www.experiencemissions.com.
Paul Kinley, Experience Missions founder and project manager, said he and his wife Pamela founded the organization after noticing what they felt was a "disconnect" between local churches and Christian ministries.
"I said to my wife, there should be a way we can create a project that will rally local churches to come to an event, to expose them to great Christian ministries," Kinley recounted.
In 2016, what Kinley describes as a "horrific hurricane" ravaged Puerto Rico and Latin America.
"There as a desperate need for food," he recalls. "Our ministry took a leap of faith, we didn't have the funds. We said 'you know what, we want to back food. There's a need. We are going to trust God.'"
In 16 days, Experience Missions raised the funds needed to pack 40,000 meals. Three-hundred volunteers turned out to help with the project.
At a Dec. 3, 2016 packaging event, Kinley asked the volunteers if they would come back to participate in a similar food-packaging event in the future. The answer was a resounding "yes."
He set a goal of raising the funds to package 100,000 meals at an event he would term Missions Expo, to be held in 2020.
"It was a four-year goal," Kinley said. "We were on track to raise up anywhere from $40,000 to $45,000, to host our first Missions Expo.
"By the time the fall of 2020 came, we had all the funds in place to pack 100,000 meals and a lot of other type of aid," he continued. "We packed aid for persecuted Christians, four tons of Christian literature, refugee kits... We packaged vegetable seed packs."
Kinley said it was "particularly remarkable" that the funds were raised — and the items were able to be packed — as it came in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There was some hesitancy in the spring of 2020 when things began to unfold and began to unravel," Kinley recounted. "We had this entire world wide virus.
"We just trusted the Lord to provide the volunteers, to provide the space, to provide the extra funding we needed," he said. "God raised up all that. It was so amazing to see so many people all rally together."
Kinley said it cost around $27,000 to package all of those meals.
"It was an expensive endeavor to do that," he said. "I thought it was one and done.
"By the spring, March of 2021, God raised up another — in the neighborhood of about — $27,000," Kinley said."
Last fall, another 100,000 meals were packaged.
Experience Missions has again been able to raise the funds to conduct this Missions Expo 2022.
Kinley noted that the organization's primary fundraiser occurs by participating in the annual Raise the Region. That's an annual online fundraiser for regional nonprofit organizations, conducted by the First Community Foundation Partnership each spring.
"We need a lot of people to participate in the next Raise the Region," Kinley said. "Our goal is to have enough funding in place to pack another container. An entire container is 272,000 meals."
The meals, Kinley explained, are distributed by a variety of ministries, including Voice of the Martyrs, Kids Around the World, Christian Aid Ministries and Love Packages.
According to Kinley, Experience Missions must ship the packages domestically to those ministries. Each organization then handles the distribution of the items from there.
Primarily, Kinley said the food items to to Africa and the Middle East. Some are distributed to the Dominican Republic and a portion of Asia.
Kinley offered thanks to everyone supporting Experience Missions.
"I'm overwhelmed with appreciation for every single volunteer coming out to give up their time," he said. "They are choosing to come for two or three hours to help pack aid for people they'll never see. They'll never meet them."
About 40 people per session are needed to help with the packaging, with volunteer signups ongoing.
The food packages include items such as rice, soy, protein and dry vegetables.
