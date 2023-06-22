MILTON — The Milton YMCA is serving up lunches to Susquehanna River Valley kids throughout the summer.
“It’s a federally funded, state-administered program,” said YMCA staff member Lillian Wertz. “We do 200 to 300 lunches in a day.”
To administer the Milton YMCA Summer Food Service Program, staff spend mornings preparing lunches, which often include sandwiches, fruits and vegetables, before delivering the food throughout the afternoons.
“I personally have a site that I go to from 11 to 12 and then I drive somewhere else and go from 12:15 to 1:15. So I have two coolers that have all my lunches and, at each site, you hand out the lunches to the kids and do an interactive activity,” said Wertz.
Interactive activities might be composed of card games, crafts, kickball or other sports.
The Milton YMCA Summer Food Service Program provides lunches to kids throughout Milton, Mifflinburg, Northumberland and Sunbury. In the Milton area, between May 30 and Aug. 16, lunches are served Monday through Friday at: Milton Village, from 11 a.m. to noon; Brown Avenue Park, from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.; Fifth Street, from 11 a.m. to noon; Mahoning Acres, from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.; the Milton YMCA, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Columbia Avenue Park, from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Between June 17 and July 22, on Wednesdays, lunches are also served from noon to 1 p.m. at the Milton Public Library.
As of June 13, the summer food program operates in the Mifflinburg area, serving lunches on Tuesdays and Thursday at Mifflinburg Park, from 11 a.m. to noon. In the Northumberland area, lunches are provided at Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library from June 5 to Aug. 4, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon and 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The food program operates in Sunbury between June 5 and Aug. 11 at the Sunbury Pool, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Fort Discovery, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.; and Oppenheimer Park, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
“The point is you’re trying to give back to the community and also interact with the kids,” said Wertz. “It’s the highlight of some of those kids’ days. You make sure that they’re having fun and getting something good out of it.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
