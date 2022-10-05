Christ Wesleyan to stage 'Titanic'

MILTON — Celebrating its 30th year of theater, Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions sets sail this fall with “Titanic the Musical.”
The show will be staged at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13 at 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Based on a true story, “Titanic The Musical” brings an epic show of history’s most tragic maiden voyage of the grand passenger liner, The Titanic. Thought unsinkable, this man-made, historical feat carried the individual stories of her passengers and crew. Discover the people aboard the ship of dreams with characters from all backgrounds and walks of life with joys and sorrows, pleasure and pain, some survived, but many perished. The show is not based on the movie.
This Tony Award-winning Broadway musical features an epic score, powerful, true stories of some of the real passengers and crew aboard the ship of dreams, expansive sets surrounding the audience, and an incredible cast that brings the same Broadway-quality, live performances you’ve come to expect from Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions.
All seating is reserved. Don’t miss the boat and get tickets at https://cwtheatre.org/.
