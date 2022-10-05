Christ Wesleyan to stage 'Titanic'

Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will stage ‘Titanic the Musical’ Nov. 10-13

 Provided by Mary Tyler/Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions

MILTON — Celebrating its 30th year of theater, Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions sets sail this fall with “Titanic the Musical.”

The show will be staged at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13 at 363 Stamm Road, Milton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.