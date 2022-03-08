POTTS GROVE — East Chillisquaque Township supervisors resolved Monday night to send a letter to the Potts Grove Volunteer Fire Company explaining their reasons for decommissioning the company.
Supervisors had decommissioned the fire company and the Potts Grove Fire Company Quick Response Squad in February on the apparent failure of the department to meet its by-laws, as well as state and federal requirements. An agreement was made with the Milton Fire Department to be the primary fire agency for the township during the year or more that the Potts Grove company has to comply.
Approval of the resolution followed an emotionally charged discussion among board members and about 35 fire company members and residents. Some participants suggested the board had an agenda behind its agreement with the Milton Fire Department, while board members decried disparaging remarks about township officials on social media.
During the discussion, East Chillisquaque Township Supervisor Chris Trate told Jason Messersmith, a fire company first lieutenant, liability was the key to the decision to decommission the department.
“We didn’t do this because we are trying to oust the Potts Grove Fire Company and put Milton in,” he said.
Supervisors also adopted guidelines for public participation at public meetings. The board’s resolution stipulated that residents making public comments at an open meeting must identify themselves by full name and address. Unless the board agrees to allow comments from individuals from outside the township, comments shall be limited to taxpayers or residents.
Comments on an agenda item would be accepted at the start of open meetings or prior to action on an item. Comment on other matters shall be held before adjournment of the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes per speaker shall be imposed with profanity, yelling out, out-of-turn comments or threatening comments not permitted.
Trate noted that the guidelines were not in place at the start of the Monday night meeting but the matter of the fire company needed to be hashed out. An executive session with discussion of the fire company followed but it was noted that no decision would be made afterward.
