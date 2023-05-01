Rotary replaces flag

MILTON — The Milton Rotary club recently replaced the Rotary flag that is flown in Rotary Park, located at on South Front Street near the Gov. James Pollock Memorial Bridge.
“The wind and weather take quite a toll on this flag, as well as the American Flags that we replace annually on the bridge,” said club President Rick Coup. “ Replacement of the American flags should commence during the month of May, in time for Memorial Day.
