LEWISBURG — Allegations that hundreds-of-thousands of dollars were taken from the accounts of Myrle Miller's late husband were brought to light Friday in a Union County courtroom.
The prosecution is expected to rest its case Monday in the homicide case which reached its fifth day Friday.
Miller, 78, of Winfield, has been charged with one count of first degree murder in the death of her husband, John Nichols. Felony counts of theft, insurance fraud, perjury and promoting a transaction of stolen property were also filed.
Nichols died April 14, 2018, due to “acute verapamil toxicity” after blood pressure medication was allegedly administered by Miller, according to court documents filed in the case.
State police allege Nichols was murdered at the couple’s residence along Lamey Drive, Hartley Township, Union County.
Forensic accountant Stephen Collins, of State College, testified Friday that Miller had more than $395,000 in questionable checks written from Nichols accounts, and issued to her.
Also to take the stand Friday for the prosecution was Myron Mitchell, with Thrivent Financial of Selinsgrove.
Mitchell testified that usually, once a year, he would meet with Nichols to discuss his financial options with various accounts he had with the firm.
In 2013, Mitchell said Nichols had about $120,000 in investment accounts with Thrivent.
Mitchell said soon after the couple were married, Miller became involved in Nichols' finances. In 2015, Miller became his power of attorney.
In March 2016, Mitchell testified that Miller told him they needed to take money out of accounts because Nichols needed money for cancer treatments.
Donna Wolfe, a friend of the Millers, also testified.
Wolfe alleged that on numerous occasions Miller would write checks out to her, which she would have cashed and then give the money back to Miller.
She testified that Miller would give her a few dollars in return for gas or groceries.
Wolfe testified Miller claimed her bank would not cash the checks, which is why she would need Wolfe to do so.
Wolfe said the checks would often be several hundred or a couple thousand dollars at a time.
Steve Nichols, John's son, told the that jury in 2018 he had just moved to Texas but had in the past visited his dad several times a year.
He said his dad liked to socialize, have a good time, and hold big family reunions. Before his passing, Nichols allegedly told his son that Miller was handling his medication.
Tpr. Brian Watson read accounts taken by search warrants from Miller's Facebook and Google accounts.
Watson read excerpts of private messages on Facebook between Miller and an Alex Rehberg, who police believed was a scammer.
Those messages were dated April 13 and 14, 2018 — just hours before Nichols death — and allegedly included Miller proclaimed her love for Rehberg.
Watson also testified that Miller had other love interests online.
Watson also showed the jury Google searches which allegedly came from from Miller's computer — from March 2018 through April 2018 — dealing with marriage and divorce laws in Pennsylvania, and several searches on verapamil and dosages.
Watson was also asked by Senior Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Buck to go over state police interview transcripts of Miller following her husbands death. In those transcripts dated April 21, 2021, Miller allegedly admitting that verapamil was her medication.
In those transcripts, she denied ever having any relationships on social media.
She also allegedly stated to police during that interview that Nichols had liver cancer, but that she never received any results of testing which supposedly was done.
