CSIU's Works Foundations+ holds commencement

Noelle Zechman presents her inspirational message during the Works Foundations+ graduation ceremony.

 PROVIDED BY HEATHER TAGGART/CSIU

SUNBURY – The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s Work Foundations+ (WF+) program graduated 23 students on Thursday, May 25. The ceremony was held at the WF+ facility in Sunbury.

The ceremony began with a welcoming address and words of encouragement from Dr. Alan Hack, CSIU chief academic officer, as students enter the workforce or continue their education after graduation.

