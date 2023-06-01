CSIU's Works Foundations+ holds commencement

SUNBURY – The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s Work Foundations+ (WF+) program graduated 23 students on Thursday, May 25. The ceremony was held at the WF+ facility in Sunbury.
The ceremony began with a welcoming address and words of encouragement from Dr. Alan Hack, CSIU chief academic officer, as students enter the workforce or continue their education after graduation.
The program also included a procession of the 23 Class of 2023 graduates; pre-recorded student messages to family, friends, and faculty, musical performances, student keynote speakers; awarding of program certificates; and remarks from WF+ Special Education and Off-Site Facilities Support Program Supervisor, Jessica Harry.
In student keynote speaker Noelle Zechman’s inspirational message to fellow graduates, she spoke of her challenges in getting to this point and noted that it wasn’t easy.
“Life is hard, but don’t let it stop you. I didn’t,” she said. “I am standing here a graduate of high school. I will continue to fight no matter the odds and I encourage you to do the same. Remember, odds are odds. They do not predict your future. You are in control of your future.”
The 23 graduating students were from the Danville, Line Mountain, Millville, Mount Carmel, Shamokin and Shikellamy school districts.
Work Foundations+ is a secondary special education program focused on providing comprehensive academic instruction and real-life career exploration, experiences, and training to students with disabilities to best prepare them for successful post-secondary training and education, employment, and independent living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.