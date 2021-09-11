Shoch recounts personal 9/11 experience

SUNBURY — Amidst much uncertainty in the hours following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack on the World Trade Center, Rick Shoch tried numerous times to reach co-workers who were in New York City at the time.
"All the cell lines were jammed up," Shoch recalled. "It wasn't until later that evening that I was able to get through. Unbeknownst to me, I was on a list of unaccounted for people from our company."
Shoch, a Northumberland County commissioner from 2012 to 2019 who worked in the financial services industry at the time of the attack, typically worked in the World Trade Center South Tower on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The attack occurred on a Tuesday. Shoch was vacationing with his family in Stone Harbor, N.J., at the time.
A 1985 graduate of the Shikellamy High School, Shoch worked for a financial services company in Philadelphia after graduating from Penn State University in 1989.
While working in Philadelphia, he attended the Widener University School of Law in the evenings.
After earning his law degree, Shoch accepted a position in the legal department of Miller, Anderson and Sherrerd, a financial services company.
"They managed real high-end customers," Shoch said. "Around the time I was there, they were purchased by Morgan Stanley, which was a large global financial-management firm."
Shoch said Morgan Stanely later acquired financial companies Dean Witter and Van Kampen.
About one year prior to the terror attacks, Shoch said the company started to restructure. At the time, he was working between offices in Philadelphia and New York City.
Shoch was a vice president with the company, with individuals in both offices reporting to him.
"When I was (working) in New York, I was in (the south tower)," he recalled. "There was an energy about the city itself, and where I was working at."
However, he soon realized that a career in New York City could take a toll on a family.
"When I first went to work (at the World Trade Center), I remember thinking 'I am very far from my roots," Shoch recounted.
As a child, he worked on his grandfather's farm in the Sunbury area.
"A lot of people I worked with (in New York City), at my level and above, a lot of them had apartments (in the city) and they would only see their family on the weekends," Shoch said. "I started to see what that life would look like."
His office in the World Trade Center South Tower was on the 76th floor, and had a view of the Statue of Liberty.
Shoch said his name was on the list of those unaccounted for after the terror attack as it wasn't realized in the confusion which followed that he was on vacation at the time.
He recalls spending time with family, in a rented cottage, while learning of the attack.
"My brother-in-law and his family were down with us for a couple of days, they had left to go home," Shoch said. "My parents were coming down. They got there that morning.
"We got up in the morning and were going to head out to take a walk on the beach," he continued. "As we were getting ready, I flipped the TV on. When I turned the TV on, it showed the first plane had already hit (the World Trade Center)."
Initially, Shoch recalled speculation that the airplane was a small commuter plane which accidentally struck the tower.
"As we were watching it, the second plane flew into the tower, on live TV," he said. "We knew this was something else... Obviously, we were glued to the TV for quite a while."
Watching the events unfold on television, Shoch didn't know if the people he worked with were safe.
"When the first tower was hit, they started to evacuate (the south tower) as a precautionary measure," Shoch said. "There was only one person who was a Morgan Stanley employee who actually died that day. He was a security or custodian person that worked there."
Shoch didn't know the man. He noted that many individuals he worked with were attending a conference in another part of the city at the time of the attack.
While all of Shoch's co-workers were safe, he said many were impacted by the attack in various ways. Most knew someone who was killed, or lost friends or family in the attack.
He also recalls the unusual feelings which surrounded the remainder of his beach vacation.
"One of the really odd things I remember is when we were at the beach, you would see aircraft flying in," Shoch said. "There was nothing in the air because everything was grounded.
"Every once in a while, you would see an F-15 fighter flying along the coast," he continued. "That was a weird feeling, knowing that we, as a country, were on high alert and need to worry about those things."
While he continued to work out of the firm's Philadelphia office, Shoch said it was several weeks later that he returned to working in New York City. The firm set up office spaces for its employees at another facility it operated in the city.
"Everything was much more on lockdown," Shoch said, while recalling his return to the city. "You needed IDs to get in places that normally would've been free flow, in or out. There was a lot more security in places, on the transit system.
"It was a different world at that point."
Shoch's wife, Paula, was uncomfortable with him continuing to work in New York City.
"It was hard for her, with me still going into New York, even though you weren't there... at the place that was targeted," he said. "With New York being a population center, other places might be targeted."
Less than one year after the attack, Shoch and his family decided to return to living and working in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
"(The attack) was a factor, and not a small one, in us reevaluating what did we want long term for our family," Shoch said.
The Shochs have four children, Natalie, Lily, Eric and Brady.
"Whenever the anniversary comes up, it's a weird thing for us," Shoch said. "We watch a little bit of the footage. There are times my wife doesn't even want to watch it.
"I know other people who lost people, you feel for them," he added. "These anniversaries are hard for them."
Shoch now works as an attorney through his own law firm, Shoch Law Office PC, based in Sunbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.