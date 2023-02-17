WATSONTOWN — Energy costs and border security were among the key topics addressed by Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa. 9) as he spoke to a room nearly filled to capacity as the Central PA Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative breakfast.
The breakfast was attended by nearly 90 people, with topics addressed by Meuser being suggested by chamber members.
“Energy is a national security issue,” said Meuser, who serves as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access of the Small Business Committee, and who is a member of the Subcommittee on Rural Development, Energy, and Supply Chains.
His congressional district, which covers all of Carbon, Columbia, Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties, as well as parts of Berks, Luzerne, Montour, and Northumberland counties, also shares significant overlap with the Marcellus Shale, the world’s second-largest natural gas reserve.
Meuser acknowledged that households across Pennsylvania and the country have been affected by soaring energy costs, a problem that is largely attributable to an energy crisis triggered by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. He cited a need for energy independence and, said he's open to exploring renewable forms of energy as alternatives to oil and gas.
“I’m all for a transition to the cleanest energy possible. It needs to be done in an innovative way that creates as little an amount of suffering as possible in the economy,” he said. “I’m not OK with energy that survives on subsidies.”
Per a 2019 report from the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, a bipartisan nonprofit organization, the United States spends roughly $20 billion a year in direct subsidies on fossil fuels, with 80% of that money going toward crude oil and gas, and the other 20% allocated toward coal.
Beyond its impact on energy costs, Meuser also lamented Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and highlighted the human rights abuses being perpetrated against Ukrainian civilians by the Russian military.
“Putin is a war criminal and I hope he gets what he deserves in the shortest amount of time possible,” he said.
During his speech, Meuser called for a secure southern border while also noting the significant role that immigrant labor plays in America’s rural communities.
“There’s no question that our agricultural community needs more extended, seasonal visas,” he said, referencing the H-2A visa program which helps American farmers fill employment gaps by hiring workers from other countries.
During a question and session, an event attendee asked Meuser what he knew about Shop-Vac relocating its manufacturing to China.
Shop-Vac’s Williamsport plant was on the verge of shutting down entirely when, in 2020, its assets were purchased by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co. Ltd., a Chinese tool manufacturer. While the change in ownership was originally hailed for saving more than half of the jobs at the Williamsport plant, the company announced recently that it will be cutting 80 employees and moving those positions overseas as a cost-saving measure.
“I’m a little confused by it. It doesn’t make sense,” said Meuser, explaining that, while China is the U.S.’s main economic competitor, there’s no reason for the country to be viewed as an enemy.
Another breakfast attendee raised concerns about the Norfolk Southern train derailment, and subsequent chemical plume, in East Palestine, Ohio, a town that sits less than half a mile from Pennsylvania’s western border.
“It’s a Pennsylvania issue too,” said Meuser. “Norfolk Southern has a lot to be held to. I’m impressed so far with Gov. (Josh) Shapiro’s response.”
On Feb. 16, Shapiro announced the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will be conducting independent water sampling to verify the safety of Pesnnylvania’s drinking water, in the area of the derailment.
Meuser praised the importance of bipartisan cooperation during his time in office.
“I’m on the Problem Solvers Caucus," Meuser said. "It has 35 Republicans and 35 Democrats. We meet two to three times a week. It’s usually the most productive hours of my week... We’re about creating win-wins. We’re about creating solutions.”
A resident of Dallas, Pa., Meuser served as the Secretary of Revenue under former Gov. Tom Corbett before being elected to the United States House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections. He admitted to being a little skeptical of Congress, even before he was elected.
“I was a cynic of government and whether it could work. What’s the opposite of progress? It’s Congress,” he joked.
“I’m more optimistic of where our country can go than ever before," Meuser added. "We just have to continue to look after our interests.”
