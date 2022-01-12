MIFFLINBURG — As many as 17 citizens signed up to address Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) directors Tuesday night.
A motion to disband Equity Teams drew the most attention among people who spoke to the board. It was ultimately tabled to the board’s February meeting.
But before a 5-4 vote was tabulated, citizens in favor and against disbanding expressed their respective points of view.
Among them, Jamie Reber, who told directors that educational materials for her daughter sometimes dismissed Christian traditions while taking a more serious view of Islamic practices. She claimed the Islamic holiday of Ramadan was described as a time for prayer while Christmas was treated frivolously, as a time for “Santa” to deliver gifts.
Troy Zimmerman claimed a “No Place for Hate” program challenged students to confront bias within themselves and others. He compared it to activist movements which encourage action by “social justice warriors.” Young people, he asserted, ought to treat people according to character rather than skin color.
The Rev. Doug Orbaker of the First Presbyterian Church spoke in favor of the Equity Teams. He said young people needed a safe environment where they could fully grow into adults. To date, he said the teams have only started to meet and lay out their work. Orbaker said “people skills” were vital as young people venture into a rapidly changing world.
Bronwen Sanders said the high school Equity Team has talked about policies and programs in place and made a couple of suggestions.
“We are not teaching children,” Sanders said. “We haven’t made any suggestions to the school board which is what I thought we were going to be doing eventually.”
Sanders was perplexed by the motion to disband the district’s Equity Teams.
Robert Blankenship said the district ought to stick to educational basics rather than catering to interests who would want it to do something different.
“For people who want to get together on their own time away and out of school, have at it,” Blankenship said. “There are a lot of people here who are doing that, organizing and getting groups together including home school groups.”
Had a decision been made Tuesday night, Blankenship said it could have determined if he would seek home schooling for his second child.
Citizens also chimed in on the selection process for finding a new district superintendent. Many preferred a local candidate be found and hired to succeed Dan Lichtel, who has announced a choice to retire.
