TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from across the region responded late Tuesday night as heavy flames tore through a Turbot Township, Northumberland County, business.
Firefighters were called just after 11 p.m. to Bressler’s Garage, 3510 Broadway Road, near the Interstate 80 interchange, after receiving reports that a heater inside of a garage caught on fire, with flames spreading throughout the building.
The first firefighters to arrive on scene reported finding flames shooting through the roof of the complex.
Aerial trucks from the Milton and Warrior Run Area fire departments were extended into the air, pouring water on flames which danced across the roof of the expansive building.
As of midnight, a fourth alarm had been struck, and units from across the region were still responding to the scene. Firefighters expected to remain on scene most of the night.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
According to the Bressler’s Garage website, the business offers heavy-duty towing, accident recovery and truck-repair services. The business was established in 1970 by Norman and Martha Bressler and also operates facilities in Loganton and Williamsport.
Firefighters from Turbot Township, Milton, the Warrior Run area, Potts Grove, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Union Township, White Deer Township, Northumberland, Montgomery, Clinton Township and Washington Township were among those called to the scene. Milton police also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.