LEWISBURG — The preliminary hearing for homicide defendant Myrle E. Miller, 76, will resume at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7 remotely via Zoom.
Miller is accused in the poisoning death of her late husband, John W. Nichols, in 2018. State police arrested Miller in May and she remains held without bail in Northumberland County Jail. She is represented by Union County Chief Public Defender Brian Ulmer.
Forensic Pathologist Dr. Kevin Whaley, who reviewed Nichols' autopsy, was unavailable to testify due to the length of this week's preliminary hearing. He is slated to testify at the Sept. 7 hearing. Thirteen witnesses have already testified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.