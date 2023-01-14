Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Gianni Lewis, 27, of Sunbury, and Christopher Reid, 45, of Sunbury.
• Tabbitha Warren, 27, of Watsontown, and Daniel Hecker, 26, of Watsontown.
Deed transfers
• Chester H. Soltys Jr. and Sandra Soltys to Chester H. Soltys III and Stephanie Soltys, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Brian Arthur Ranck and Angela L. Ranck to Joseph Hackenberg, property in Milton, $343,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and John J. Gleason to Rebon Real Estate LLC, property in Delaware Township, $45,000.
• Kelly R. Clark and James D. Clark Jr. to Kelly R. Clark and James D. Clark Jr., property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Beryl F. Auman to Traci J. Mong, property in Milton, $1.
• Stoney Batter Farms LLC to Christian S. Beiler and Lydia G. Beiler, property in Delaware Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Julie Gomez and Julie Tallarico to Citizens Bank NA and RBS Citizens NA, property in Milton, $1,670.43.
• Source Properties LLC and The Source Properties LLC to ABM Housing LLC, property in Milton, $250,000.
• Carol S. Zeiber Family Protection Trust and Traci Walls trustee to Gallen Groff and Phyllis Mae Groff, property in Turbot Township, $1
• Kenneth E. Day and Linda P. Day to Amanda E. Bair and Gregory Verne Mackey, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Dale K. Boyer estate and Cathy A. Boyer executrix to Cathy A. Boyer, property in Riverside, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Richard M. McSurdy and Gina V. McSurdy to Ronnie Herb, property in Shamokin, $5,240.37.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Riza Shala to 9One9 Development Group, property in Mount Carmel, $3,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Anastasia Hopey to 9One9 Development Group, property in Mount Carmel Township, $3,134.38.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, David Keith Walter and Renee Lynn Walter to Danielle Marie Shaffer, property in Kulpmont, $5,130.16.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau to Zoe A. Russell to Montes Renovations LLC, property in Shamokin, $2,851.26.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Jerry S. Ladd to Boom University LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $5,100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Daphnie Hills to Boom University LLC, property in Coal Township, $4,380.07.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Albert Walker and Dorothy Walker to FDT Investment LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $8,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Jacob J. Jacobs to FDT Investment LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,644.16.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Frank J. Nicola and Sylvia M. Nicola to Junior Fairweather, property in Shamokin, $3,633.88.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Gregory Swatsky to David Graham Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $3,264.73.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Patricia A. Shiffler-Inacio to Kenia Ramirez, property in Mount Carmel, $1,300.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Richard Giedosh Sr. to Melinda M. Deppen, property in Coal Township, $3,304.27.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau, Andrew Evan Brown and Nicole Jstine Ramph to Melinda M. Deppen, property in Shamokin, $4,918.83.
• Alejandro M. Veras Inoa and Dinancy Cabreara de Cordero to Beverly Eschbach, property in Marion Heights, $25,000.
• Akhirs Sea Mos LLC to Tianna Nicole Fluck, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• Anita Leclaire to Debra A. Burd, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Melody A. Latsha to HIFVKRB LLC, property in Sunbury, $45,000.
• Roy Troutman to Jennifer M. Shertenlieb, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Jarred T. Dabulis to Melinda M. Deppen, property in Coal Township, $3,321.36.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Jarred T. Dabulis to Melinda M. Deppen, property in Coal township, $3,505.09.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Jarred T. Dabulis to Melinda M. Deppen, property in Coal Township, $4,321.01.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Karen L. Prior to Thomas W. Gulba, property in Coal Township, $5,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau and Central Area Real Estate LLC to D&P Investment Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,397.17.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Charles J. Rogers to D&P Investment Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $3,009.61.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Myrna Miller Fraley to Timothy Rivera, property in Mount Carmel, $1,100.
• James Rauch Johannes estate and Nancy A. Kasting executrix to Howar D. Taylor and Jane E. Taylor, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Yovnne D. Troutman, Yvonne D. Jackson and James S. Jackson to Joanne Teitter, property in Jordan Township, $16,000.
• Mary Lee Lenker Schmeltz and G. Elvin Schmeltz to John E. Schmeltz and Kimberly A. Long Schmeltz, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Antonio A. Britton to Marisol Quiles, property in Mount Carmel, $10,000.
• William Bressi estate and Melanie Peters administratrix to Vanessa Lynn Klemas, property in Marion Heights, $23,000.
• Denise L. Weikel and Denise L. Sedor to Josh Ryan Sulham, property in Coal Township, $37,000.
• Robert D. Roney and Emily Mae Roney to Robert D. Roney and Emily Mae Roney, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Edward A. Gappa and Judy A. Gappa to Denise M. Swank and Gary D. Swank, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Judy A. Young to Ethelmae L. Colughen, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Donald W. Gower Jr. and brittany L. Gower to Firstkey Master Funding 2021, property in Coal Township, $1,435.50.
• Ridhard J. White and Coreen N. britton to Luke Wierman, property in Shamokin, $35,000.
• Brian J. Bradley and Lori A. Bradley to Milton C. Stafford Jr. and Barbi Stafford, property in Coal Township, $381,900.
• Blake T. Oto and Barbara A. Oto to Barbara A. Oto, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Brett M. Payne and Lindsay Payne to Jake Ryley Wallace, property in Riverside, $258,000.
• Mary Ann Bevivino to Varanos Warehouse Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.