From my friend Ron Kelly: “Do you believe that God heals? That is the intro. Now the story — I had worked five years in the Puffin Shop in Brunswick, Maine. It was a chain of convenience stores owned by Brunswick Coal & Lumber. The name “Puffin” came from the popular bird so well known in Maine, also called a Sea Parrot because of its vivid colors.
“I had unbelievable foot problems there. No, I didn’t stand on a concrete slab. We had a wooden platform to stand on. But being on my feet all day didn’t seem to matter what I was standing on. I was miserable. I went to a podiatrist and he taped my feet and told me to leave the tape on until my next appointment.
“I worked for about an hour and was in so much pain I was in a cold sweat and white as a sheet. I called the podiatrist and told him and he told me to remove the tape. I did! He also had special arch supports made for me in New York City, so I used them. They didn’t help. I went to L.L. Bean and bought some sneakers they recommended. They didn’t help. I traded them for Mile walkers and they didn’t help. They recommended a pair of Clark shoes, so I traded for them. They didn’t help either.
“We moved to Harrisburg in 1994 so I was off my feet, but still in pain! Then a move to Williamsport, Pa., in 1998 put me closer to Brooktondale Camp, so I brought my Mom until the Alzheimer’s got so bad I couldn’t bring her any more, but I kept coming.
“Whenever I came up her to camp I always wore my Dad’s old beat up work shoes. If you had a picture, you would see where glue had oozed out of the seam between the sole and the shoe. You would not believe how many times I glued those shoes. I plastered those things with glue, time and time again. Contact cement.
“Steve and Karen next to me in cabin No. 9 here at camp were here if I remember correctly, Karen was suffering a lot from back problems back then somewhere around that time frame of 1998. And I was still having foot problems. I would put on my Dad’s old shoes and go walking around camp every day, just to keep my feet going.
“Karen was praying for me and I for her. I could barely get around the camp.
“A side trail here for a minute to help explain where we’re headed – when my Dad went to Heaven in October of 1992, my Mom took me to the closet and asked me if I’d like to have some of my Dad’s suits. I told her, “No, Mom. They’re empty. But I’d like some of his shoes because I always wanted to walk in his footsteps.” Now back to where we were.
“So here I am in Brooktondale Nazarene Camp, wearing my Dad’s shoes. I don’t think I meant junky beat up ones when talking to Mom, but that’s what I’m doing. I have no idea how many times CeCe (my wife) tried to convince me to throw those old things away. I didn’t even tell her how many times I glued them. They just kept falling apart, again and again, and I kept gluing them. I was not about to give up on them.
“I don’t know when it happened, folks, but somehow, somewhere right here in Brooktondale Camp, God healed my feet while walking around camp in those grimy, beat up, prone-to-fall-apart, old shoes! He did!!! I don’t have any more pain in my feet! That was years ago and the pain is still gone! That is amazing to me! And I know Karen’s prayers helped that! You’d better believe it!
“My desire to walk in my Dad’s footsteps led me to a place where I put on his old shoes, never dreaming of any healing would happen, and I was healed! I was finally delivered of all that pain!
“There are a lot of elements in this story that would make good sermon material for preachers! And for folks that feel like you are falling apart. LOOK! WAIT! You may be the source of a miracle in someone else’s life! If you just keep smiling, keep remembering that Jesus will never quit using you, no matter how old you are, or how fragile your health may be, there is a treasure inside you that God wants to keep right on using, as long as you live!
“The Key? Let Him!!” Write to Ron Kelly at my email address and I will forward to him. blyler@dejazzd.com.
