Former flight attendant pushes beverage cart to Shanksville to honor Flight 93 crew

Retired flight attendant Paul Veneto, of Paulie’s Push, is pushing an airline beverage cart 300 miles from New Jersey to Shanksville.

 DAN GLEITER

SHANKSVILLE — Instead of soaring above the clouds at several hundred miles per hour, he plods along on the ground. The roar of jet engines is replaced by the rattle of a metal beverage cart rolling over bumpy roads – 300 miles of them.

Through cities, small towns and vast, empty rural areas, Paul Veneto travels step by step, yard by yard, mile by mile to make a point: The four flight crews who came under attack on Sept. 11, 2001, were that terrible day’s first victims of terror.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

