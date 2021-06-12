Best serving as resident funeral director

SUNBURY — A Northumberland County commissioner has started a new profession, continuing a family tradition of service dating back to the 1800s.
Democratic Commissioner Kym Best recently received an associates degree from the Northampton Community College's Mortuary Science Funeral Service program. She is now working as a resident funeral director with the Bitner Family Funeral Homes in the Harrisburg area.
Best said her responsibilities with the funeral home will not impact her work as a county commissioner.
"The Bitner family has been gracious enough to allow me the time to do that, to dedicate to that," she said, of her commissioner position.
According to Best, four generations of her family have worked in the funeral services industry, dating back to twin brothers Adam and Clay Garman in the late 1800s.
"They were technically what they would call trade undertakers," Best explained. "They were more like carpenters. They weren't technically licensed. They made the caskets, they did the services."
Her great-grandfather Palmer Garman and grandfather George Palmer Garman worked as funeral directors.
Currently, Best's mother Christine Garman is president of the Garman Funeral Home, which has locations in Liverpool and Mount Pleasant Mills.
Best had long wanted to work in the industry, and initially started taking the necessary classes in the 1990s.
"I had a child that was ill and diverted to other things," she said. "Now my children are grown up, so I went back to school, over COVID. It took me about a year-and-a-half (to complete my classes)."
She did find some of the coursework challenging.
"Going back and having to take a lot of science that I didn't have pursuing my law degree, pathology, microbiology, embalming, that was a bit challenging," she said.
When she initially had to stop pursuing the degree when she was younger, Best was not sure if she'd ever be able to complete the classes needed to start working in the funeral service industry.
"I'm continuing service in a different way, for people," she said. "I really do enjoy it. I get a lot of personal satisfaction from it."
In keeping with state requirements, Best must serve as a resident funeral director for one year. She plans to continue with the Bitner Family Funeral Homes after completing her residency.
In addition to her work as a county commissioner and as a resident funeral director, she owns Gorgeous Hair Systems and Salon of Sunbury. Best said two managers operate that business.
She is currently not practicing law, although she continues to maintain the necessary licenses to do so.
Best's husband, Attorney Tim Bowers, is continuing to handle a full caseload through the couple's law firm.
