WATSONTOWN — In an effort to aid those in need during the holidays, Lingle's Neighborhood Market, Watsontown, is once again hosting its Bags for a Brighter Holiday.
Last year, the location sold and distributed 1,695 bags, which feature non-perishable food items to feed a family of four. This year the goal is to sell 2,000 bags from the Watsontown store.
"We're asking every customer if they want to donate to help needy families," said Ian Boyle, store manager. "This is a huge program for Lingle's."
The $5.99 bags include two cans of vegetables, a can of cranberry sauce, stuffing and instant potatoes. A display greets shoppers as they enter the Watsontown store, which combined with the franchise's five Sav-A-Lot stores and Lingle's locations in Jersey Shore and Renovo, sold 8,817 of the holiday bags last season.
Bags will be sold through Dec. 31 and will benefit families during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Lingle's, Boyle noted, works with local agencies including Salvation Army, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Watsontown Guild and the Watsontown Police Department to distribute the bags to families in need.
