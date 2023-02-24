During the pre-race show for last Friday’s NASCAR truck series race at Daytona, highlights of the track’s first truck race — in 2000 — were played. It was quite eye opening to note the size of the crowd in attendance for that race.
Contested on a Friday afternoon, the grandstands were packed for Daytona’s inaugural truck race. From the Busch Clash to the twin qualifying races to the 500 itself, the stands used to be filled with fans for Speedweeks.
While Sunday’s Daytona 500 was a sellout well in advance of the event, and the infield appeared to be packed for all events this year, the grandstands at “The World Center of Racing” were a virtual ghost town for all but the big race.
Race fans should be disturbed that Speedweeks at Daytona no longer draws the mass amount of fans it used to. There are several reasons for this, one being the state of the national economy, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, there are also factors within the auto racing industry itself. Speedweeks at Daytona for stock cars is now “Speed five days.”
While the 24-hour sports car race contested annually at Daytona drew a record crowd in late January, that event now feels very disconnected from the February stock car action at the track.
With NASCAR moving the Clash to the L.A. Coliseum last year and this, there is no longer an opening weekend to draw vacationing fans to Florida for a week. While I am a traditionalist when it comes to racing, something needed to be done with the Clash as the event became an embarrassing wreckfest.
The first year of the Clash being contested in L.A. was a success. However, this year the crowd was obviously way down and the racing was far from stellar. Hopefully, that event will return to Florida in 2024. Though I think contesting it at a venue other than Daytona could contribute well to the winter racing scene in The Sunshine State.
In contrast to the first truck race at Daytona, the grandstands were virtually empty for this year’s race. Thursday’s qualifying races for the 500 even had a far worse spectator turnout. As was often written about IndyCar races in the late 1990s, you could’ve driven a bulldozer through the grandstands and not hit anyone.
So what can be done to revitalize fan interest in the events leading up to the Daytona 500? Moving the Clash to somewhere in Florida — and holding it the week before the 500 — would be a nice start.
Eliminating the night qualifying and truck races would also help. While it can be nice at this time of year in Florida, it gets cold when the sun goes down. Contesting the races during the day would help to draw more fans into the stands, even if the events were held on weekday afternoons.
Finally, why not grant free admission to other Speedweeks events to anyone who purchases a grandstand ticket for the Daytona 500? It’s not like the track would lose a lot of money. After all, if there’s no one in the stands it sure wouldn’t hurt to open the gates for 500 ticket holders.
The optics of having fans in the stands will look much better than contesting races with no one there. In addition, it will go a long ways toward building support of the sport.
Secondarily, if the 500 turns out to be a stinker like this year’s was, there’s a chance fans will at least have seen some competitive races with unfettered access to the stands throughout the week.
Attendance problems for Speedweeks isn’t the only challenge NASCAR currently faces. It must figure out what to do with Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.
It was recently announced that the track will be off the schedule for at least 2023 as it’s reconfigured into a short track. There was some thought that the race may be moved to the coliseum. However, after that race was a dud this year, that move is apparently off the table.
NASCAR would apparently like to keep a points-paying race in Southern California. And there are several short tracks there which could potentially accommodate a NASCAR weekend.
But I have a feeling the race date — for a year or two — will go to Road America in Wisconsin, which was dumped from the schedule this year in order to make way for the Chicago street race.
Concerned about too many road courses coming onto the schedule? To make room for Road America, I have a feeling the race at Indianapolis will move back to that track’s oval for NASCAR’s 2024 30-year anniversary at the track.
No doubt NASCAR already has a California plan in mind. Let’s just hope executives are also working on a plan to make Speedweeks at Daytona special again.
