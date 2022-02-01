WASHINGTONVILLE — Water from a pump station located along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Watsontown does not have to continue flowing for Lake Chillisquaque to be self-sustaining. However, the dam located along the lake is crucial for its continued existence, according to the results of a recent study.
Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Director Bob Stoudt said Gannett Fleming, a Harrisburg-based firm, recently completed a study on whether the lake located at MARC’s Montour Preserve is capable of being self-sustained.
The study, Stoudt said, was paid for by Talen Energy.
In 2015, MARC signed a lease with Talen to maintain the recreational features of the 640-acre Montour Preserve. In 2019, MARC negotiated with Talen to make the lease renewable every three years.
Stoudt noted that in March Talen announced plans to transfer ownership of the preserve to either a nonprofit or governmental entity within two years of its 1,500-megawatt Montour Steam Electric Station no longer being operational.
In November 2020, Talen announced plans to end coal-fired operations at the plant by the end of 2025.
In a December statement, Talen Director of Corporate Communications Taryne Williams said the company continues to move ahead with plans to transfer the plant to running on alternate fuels.
Stoudt said Talen continues to clear trees from the area to support the construction of a natural gas pipeline to supply the plant.
“If and when the Montour plant ceases operations and they no longer need the water from the lake, it will, essentially, change everything,” Stoudt said.
While some water to Lake Chillisquaque flows in from branches from Chillisquaque Creek, Stoudt said a substantial amount of water which comprises the lake comes from a Talen-operated pump station.
“That delivers water through a miles-long pipeline that comes from near Watsontown,” Stoudt explained. “On an ongoing basis, when that power plant is running, water is being pumped from the river to the lake, and to the power plant as needed.”
When the day comes in which the power plant is no longer functional, Stoudt said it will “be a tremendous expense” to maintain the pump station.
“We know that it would be a major expense, more than what we could reasonably afford,” he added. “We don’t have an exact number.”
He describes the Gannett Fleming study as being “very well done.”
Because there is not a long-term water monitoring station on Lake Chillisquaque, Stoudt said the study looked at comparable regional watersheds. It found the lake does not need to receive water from the pump station to be self-sustaining.
“The study found, very conclusively, yes, Lake Chillisquaque would be a self-sustaining lake, as long as the Lake Chillisquaque dam remains (at Montour Preserve),” Stoudt said.
“The caveat is, of course, if you have reliable, competent people on site to monitor the dam and care for the dam.”
According to Stoudt, the dam is monitored around the clock by Talen Energy.
“The control facility is in the Montour power plant,” Stoudt said. “The potential harm is if the Lake Chillisquaque dam would be breached, there are many people... who live close to the stream who would be dramatically impacted by the dam.
“It is among the most serious of responsibilities to take care of something that literally affects the lives of so many people.”
In addition to constantly monitoring the dam, Stoudt said Talen regularly has it inspected.
“It is a daunting task to take care of something as complicated as a large dam like this,” he said.
Stoudt describes the dam as being “in excellent condition.”
“As recently as 2018, the emergency spillway of the dam was operated,” he said. “We had torrential rains that year. The dam operated as it was supposed to. When the lake gets so high, it flows over the emergency spillway... It’s, essentially, a safety measure.”
Stoudt praised Talen for its work monitoring and maintaining the dam.
“The challenge would be, if and when Talen no longer needs the dam,” he said, adding that MARC is “100% certain” it does not have the capability to monitor and maintain it.
According to Stoudt, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania does not have the resources to take on oversight of the dam. He’s been told by officials that state parks are already underfunded by $1 billion.
“In my personal opinion, I truly believe it is in our best interest... that Talen Energy continues to operate and maintain that Montour plant,” Stoudt said. “When they do, by default, they are maintaining Lake Chillisquaque.”
While the construction of the gas pipeline is described by Stoudt as a “temporary inconvenience,” he said if the Montour plant continues to operate on natural gas it will still need to draw water from the lake.
However, if the plant shuts down, the lake’s future is not guaranteed.
“The average person has no idea just how complex these various things are to make sure the Montour Preserve is able to stay,” Stoudt said.
“Worst-case scenario, if we can’t find a partner willing to take over the dam, the dam would have to be removed,” he continued. “There would no longer be a Lake Chillisquaque. There would be some beautiful wet meadows.
“We need to do whatever we can to make sure that isn’t the case,” Stoudt said, adding that it’s primarily the lake which draws individuals to Montour Preserve for recreational activities.
