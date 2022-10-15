Marriage licenses
• Amanda Lucas, 24, of Coal Township, and Daniel Costa, 27, of Coal Township.
• Shannon Guffey, 44, of Monroe Township, and Kevin Fitzpatrick, 53, of Monroe Township.
• Tammy Lahr, 46, of Point Township, and Harry Ashton III, 49, of Point Township.
• Dean Hollenbach, 34, of Coal Township, and Celine Templar, 28, of Coal Township.
• Gregory Barkus, 47, of Mount Carmel, and Amanda Fruet, 40, of Mount Carmel.
• Tashina Rogers, 35, of Northumberland, and Michael Winchell, 41, of Northumberland.
• Harley Shaffer, 28, of Upper Augusta Township, and Felisha Davenport, 28, of Upper Augusta Township.
• Erin Lapp, 31, of Coatesville, and Roxanne King, 27, of Lykens.
Deed transfers
• Max E. Bieber estate and Jennifer M. Foust to Audrey J. Walker, property in Delaware Township, $265,200.
• Richard W. Griffin estate and Arlene G. Messenger executrix to Hart K. Schwenk, property in Milton, $130,000.
• Michael A. Harrison and Joni B. Harrison to Richard Ronald Pavin and Alyssa N. Frome, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Janet L. Smith Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Janet L. Smith by agent, Holly D. Gauger agent and trustee, Linda S. Ranck trustee and Georgia Laudenslager trustee to Amanda Anderson, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Daniel J. Wertman, Kevin J. Wertman, William F. Wertman, Lovetta M. Smith, Lovetta M. Wertman and Randy J. Wertman to Noah Byler, property in Lewis Township, $150,000.
• Patsy Anne Mues, Arnolph Mues, Joan Marie Owens, Shirley Nelson Brough, Jim Brough and Janet Irene Timms to Robert Gift, property in Milton, $160,000.
• Gregory M. Miller to Gregory M. Miller and Heather Miller, property in Turbot Township, no amount listed.
• Donna L. Zettelmoyer to Deanna L. Zettelmoyer and Shanna L. Martz, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Carolyn M. Fisher, Carolyn M. Brooks and Nelson L. Fisher to Jeffrey W. Dugan and Judith A. Dugan, property in Turbotville, $1.
• Eric Lee Haupt and Lindsay S. Haupt to Ian J. Unger and Bethanne M. Unger, property in Ralpho Township, $330,000.
• Michael E. Mertz estate and Richard L. Cropper exeuctor to Helen L. Martin, property in Northumberland, $40,000.
• Walter Scott Jr. Bingaman estate and Stanley G. Jablonski administrator to Brian Stahl, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• 101 A. Plum St. LLC to Andrew Burkholder and Julia Burkholder, property in Mount Carmel, $89,000.
• Risk Flipper LLC to Kiara Garcia de Jesus, property in Coal Township, $72,500.
• Matthew C. Malone to Amanda Carl and Dylan Reevs, property in Upper Augusta Township, $146,000.
• Ruth E. Robinson estate and Robert L. Robinson III administrator to DT Evans Properties Limited Liability Company, property in Upper Augusta Township, 41.
• Lorraine G. Moyer to Raymond F. Moyer, property in Northumberland, no amount given.
• Angela Clark and Arthur Rodriguez to Cartesian Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• William A. Vasquez and Yenni Vasquez to Kend2 Company LLC, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
• Janet Schoppy to Mireya Montilla Perez, property in Mount Carmel, $35,000.
• Christopher Fenstermacher to Morgan Ehenzeller, Edward T. Camp IV and Adam Cerri, property in Riverside, $1.
• Donna L. Haddock to Ephraim E. Lantz and Elizabeth E. Lantz, property in Jordan Township, $588,260.
• Prena Kolvoc to Philomena Snyder, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Risk Flipper LLC to Andreille Chavannes, property in Mount Carmel, $8,500.
• Risk Flipper LLC to Andreille Chavannes, property in Mount Carmel, $12,000.
• Robert L. Brouse and Patricia L. Brouse to Matthew Brouse, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Robert L. Brouse and Patricia L. brouse to Matthew Brouse, Michael Brouse and Marc Brouse, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Joseph G. Kaminski and Ann Marie Kaminski to GCG Properties 2E LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $150,000.
• BAMS Inc to Hitem Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
• Jennifer L. Wolf and Daniel J. Wolf to Donald E. Hall, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• James G. Hoffman Jr., Tammie L. Hoffman and Bonita R. Robbins to Holly J. Mercado and Arturo Mercado, property in Herndon, $1.
• Arthur J. Klemick and Mary Jane Klemick to Kevin M. Ulrich and Kelly Ann Ulrich, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• April K. Cornell, April K. Shirk and Robert A. Cornell to Hollis L. Hummel, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Aaron M. Booth, Jamie L. Drumheller and Jamie L. Booth to Aaron M. booth and Jamie L. Booth, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Janna M. Starkweather, Janna M. Landau and Michael L. Starkweather to Jessica Ilene Miller and Amanda Galgocy, property in Coal Township, $45,500.
• Dodie R. Lovett by agent and F. Norman Rippon to Andrew J. Souder, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $128,750.
• Terrance E. mark and Tatiana V. Mark to Emma S. Fisher and Fannie L. Fisher, property in Sunbury, $145,000.
• Richard B. Steele and Heather Z. Steele to Nicholas J. becker and Miranda L. Payeskie, property in Ralpho Township, $115,000.
• Gregory Cupp and Lyn Cupp to Kristin K. Bowers-Rearick, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Charles R. Kehres estate and David L. Taglieri exeuctor to Brian Stroud, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Kristin M. Hansel to James A. Hansel II and Kristine M. Hansel, property in Northumberland, $1.
