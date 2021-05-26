Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.