Bank failure impacting Milton library

Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.