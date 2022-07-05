HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) has announced its newly elected 2022-23 board of directors today.
Recently confirmed at the association’s annual convention, May 12-15, the board will oversee the association’s strategic direction, policies, professional development offerings, member services and advocacy efforts.
The following individuals will serve as officers on the board:
• Chair: Mark A. Ritter; executive vice president and chief administrative officer, the Northumberland National Bank, Northumberland.
• First vice chair, Angie M. Sargent, senior executive vice president, chief information officer, Fulton Bank, Lancaster.
• Second vice chair, Randall E. Black, president and chief executive officer, First Citizens Community Bank, Mansfield.
• Immediate past chair, Wesley M. Weymers, executive chairman, The Gratz Bank, Gratz.
