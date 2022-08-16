Penn College students, staff to feed World Series competitors

Students and staff from Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Le Jeune Chef Restaurant and its baking, pastry and culinary arts majors are preparing three meals a day for the 20 competing Little League Baseball World Series teams in South Williamsport. From left, in the kitchen of the teams’ dining hall, are Lance P. Bierly, of Centre Hall, a student in the culinary arts technology major; Shawn L. Hanlin, executive chef of Le Jeune Chef Restaurant; and Trevor M. Rosato, Le Jeune Chef’s sous chef II.

 Provided by Little League International

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Le Jeune Chef Restaurant — including the staff, students and faculty who support it — will again prepare meals for the teams participating in the Little League Baseball World Series, a few miles from campus.

For the second year, the restaurant — a living lab for students in the college’s baking, pastry and culinary arts majors — will provide dining services inside the Dr. Creighton J. Hale International Grove, where teams stay during the series.

