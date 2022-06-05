WATSONTOWN — Coffee enthusiasts can look forward to having a little more pep in their step when Wagging Tail Coffee Co. opens its new location in Watsontown in late June.
The coffee company, which started out selling out of a trailer Meghan and Eric Solomon's operated in front of their Watsontown home, opened a drive-through location along Route 15, in Allenwood, in August, to much success.
"We started by having our trailer in Watsontown, we did that for two years, and we grew so much that we knew that we either had to find a spot or that was it," Meghan said. "With COVID happening we didn't want to just have a walk-in space, we wanted to make sure it did have the drive-through capability... we were lucky enough to find a piece of land that we could make exactly what we wanted."
Now with the pandemic hopefully on the outs, Meghan said she's looking to bring more of a modern, sit-down café feel to Watsontown. Located at 207 Main Street, the new coffee shop will feature all of the same products as the Allenwood location —coffees, teas, lemonades and energy drinks — as well as freshly made baked goods.
"We did sell pre-packaged baked goods and they were a hit. We just thought it would be a great addition and this town doesn't have a place to get things like that either, which I think it would be beneficial for us to come in here and offer that as well," Solomon said, adding that members of the Allenwood staff that enjoy baking will be moving over to Watsontown to handle that part of the business.
"There were some people who just really wanted to have that sit-down portion of it," said Solomon. "All of our items are still going to be to-go but we do have a small seating area if you want to hang out a little bit."
The Solomons started work on renovations to the Watsontown location in early spring.
"We really kicked it up a little bit and we got a lot of this done pretty quick, which is nice," Solomon said, gesturing around the interior of the new location. The company recently announced the coffee shop will be open for business starting June 20.
"I really love coffee. We were stationed out in Washington state and they had coffee trucks and shacks all over the place, and when we moved back the only options you really had were Dunkin' or Starbucks, and those are both in Lewisburg," Solomon said. "So I thought it was a great time to bring that to our area."
Solomon said the community reaction to the announcement of the new coffee shop has been very positive.
"I was a little worried that people might be not as excited because it's so close to the Allenwood spot, but there's just a different dynamic of people. Some want to stay close to town, they don't want to go across the bridge... so we're hoping for a slower, more steady business here," she said.
From a trailer, to a drive-through, to a full walk-in coffee shop, Solomon said the journey has been a thrill.
"It's really exciting, there's been a ton of learning curves or growing pains, but as we've grown we've all really just learned together on how we can expand and how we can make this better," she said. "I'm just super grateful to my staff for growing with me and adapting constantly."
