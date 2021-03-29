Watsontown Police Department Criminal trespass
WATSONTOWN — Police charged a Watsontown woman with a felony count of criminal trespass after she was allegedly found inside a residence without permission or knowledge of the owner of the residence.
Jill E. Derr, 63, was charged after an alleged incident at 1:35 a.m. March 26 in the 600 block of Ash Street, Watsontown, Northumberland County. Derr was arraigned and released on unsecured, supervised bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.
Harassment
WATSONTOWN — A 56-year-old Watsontown man has been charged after he allegedly struck another man in the face.
Mark D. DuRussell was charged with a summary count of harassment following the alleged incident during the evening hours of March 26 in the 800 block of Elm Street, Watsontown, Northumberland County.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
WATSONTOWN — A 28-year-old Milton man was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
Police said a vehicle was stopped at 8:38 p.m. March 26 in the 400 block of Dickson Avenue, Watsontown, due to an alleged violation. Malcolm Kizis was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia and charged with a misdemeanor.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury motorcyclist sustained an unspecified injury when his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, police reported.
Ali R. Martin, 40, was traveling south on a 2014 Suzuki GSXR600 when the motorcycle failed to take a left curve, left the roadway and struck a utility pole, police noted.
Martin was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle failed to take a left curve and struck a sign and utility pole.
Police said the crash occurred at 3:20 a.m. March 28 along Route 54, east of Warrior Run Boulevard, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. A 2012 Nissan Rogue driven by Shiryl L. Keiser-McCarty, 32, of South Williamsport, was traveling east when it left the road and struck a sign and utility pole, then fled the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.
Keiser-McCarty was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Terroristic threats
MILTON — State police investigated threatening comments heard through a third party.
The allegations stem from an incident at 8:06 a.m. March 1 at 50 Lawton Lane, Milton, Northumberland County. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of vehicle parts
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole a Ford catalytic converter from a church van.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 1:11 p.m. March 26 at Community Mennonite Fellowship, 2985 Broadway Road, Milton, Northumberland County. The $800 catalytic converter was taken from a 12-passenger 2009 Ford Econoline E350.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
McEWENSVILLE — Troopers responded to a report of criminal mischief at 9:23 a.m. March 26 along Susquehanna Trail, McEwensville, Northumberland County.
A wooden picnic table valued at $50 was broken and food was thrown onto a parked vehicle. The victims, a 42-year-old Watsontown woman and 63-year-old Turbotville man, allegedly refused prosecution.
Harassment
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — An allegation of harassment by a 16-year-old Milton girl was unfounded, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:55 a.m. March 8 along Schoolhouse Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police reported an investigation showed the allegation was unfounded.
Union County Deed transfers
• Larue W. Lyons, Jeanie A. Lyons to John Lyons, Joseph Lyons, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Kevin E. Gessner, Amanda M. Gessner, Turbotville National Bank, SEDA Council of Governments to Turbotville National Bank, SEDA Council of Governments, intercreditor, no cash consideration given.
• Levi M Beachy, Linda A. Beachy to Jonathan M. Ritter, Amanda D. Ritter, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Eric D. Moser, Cynthia D. Moser to Fiducia M. Augustine, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Michael A. Dietrich, Tanya L. Dietrich to Michael A. Dietrich trustee, Tanya L. Dietrich trustee, Michael A. and Tanya L. Dietrich primary residence protector trust, Michael A. Dietrich primary residence protector trust, Tanya L. Dietrich primary residence protector trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Tanya L. Dietrich, Michael A. Dietrich to Michael A. Dietrich trustee, Tanya L. Dietrich trustee, Michael A. and Tanya L. Dietrich real estate protector trust, Michael A. Dietrich real estate protector trust, Tanya L. Dietrich real estat protector trust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Michael A. Dietrich, Tanya L. Dietrich, Daniel A. Dietrich, Mandy M. Dietrich to Daniel A. Dietrich, Mandy M. Dietrich, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Market Street Investment Co. Inc. to Davesofia LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Pamelia R. Libhart to James C. Herman, Elizabeth Sassani, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Janet a. Hileman estate, Kimberly L. Strizzi executor to Pamelia R. Libhart, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Dale E. Mausteller, elizabeth a. Barnett to vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
