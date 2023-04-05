Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Jennifer Anderson, 25, of Mount Carmel, two years probation, $100 fine plus costs and no contact with victim unless approved by probation for a misdemeanor of simple assault.
Anderson was charged by Mount Carmel police regarding an incident on June 14, 2022.
• Andrew Britton, 39, of Shamokin, $25 fine plus costs for a summary of failing to abide by a stop sign. Twelve other summary charges relating to the vehicle code were withdrawn.
Britton was charged by Pennsylvania State Police regarding an incident on April 17, 2021.
• Lisa Bottorff, 43, of McAlisterville, 18 months probation, restituion of $770 to Lloyd Raker and $250 fine plus costs for a misdemeanor of theft.
Bottorff was charged by Pennsylvania State Police regarding an incident on Dec. 17, 2022.
• Todd Brown, 53, of Milton, six months probation with 30 days house arrest and electronic monitoring, 12 months license suspension and a $500 fine plus costs for DUI. Charges of DUI at the highest rate and promoting prostitution were dismissed.
Brown was charged by Watsontown police regarding an incident on July 19, 2021.
• Charles Cerklewski, 40, of Shamokin, six months probation and a $250 fine plus costs for possession of drug paraphernalia. Felonies of intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy with intent to deliver, a misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary of operating a vehicle without headlights were withdrawn.
Cerklewski was charged by Mount Carmel police regarding an incident on Dec. 6, 2019.
• Ryan Clark, 38, of Mount Carmel, three months restrictive conditions with six months house arrest and electronic monitoring, 18 months license suspension and a $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI, second offense. Additional charges of DUI, reckless driving, carless driving and failure to keep right were withdrawn.
Clark was charged by Mount Carmel Township police regarding an incident on Jan. 19, 2022.
• Carlos Galvez, 29, of Mount Carmel, six months restrictive conditions with 30 days house arrest with electronic monitoring, 12 months license suspension and a $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI. Additional charges of DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana, careless driving, disregarding a traffic lane and driving while license is suspended were withdrawn.
Galvez was charged by Northumberland police regarding an incident on Feb. 26, 2022.
• William Whispell Sr., 34, of Shamokin, 16 months to four years in state prison, with 431 days credit for time served, for violating the terms of probation for a felony of criminal trespass and a misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance.
Whispell was originally charged by Mount Carmel police regarding an incident on Feb. 22, 2021.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — Troopers reported charging Ethan Zevan, 21, of Beaver Springs, with driving under the influence following a traffic stop conducted at 12:44 a.m. April 1 along North Market Street, Selinsgrove.
Harassment
FREEBURG — Benjamin Trego, 38, of Northumberland, was charged after troopers said he entered the home of a 30-year-old Freeburg woman and caused a disturbance.
The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. March 31 along East Cherry Alley, Freeburg.
Harassment
McCLURE — Samuel Smith, 42, of McClure, was charged with harassment and animal cruelty as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3 p.m. March 19 at 31 Stuck St., McClure.
Troopers said Smith engaged Joseph Storm, 44, of McClure in a physical altercation and struck his dog in the torso.
Receiving stolen property
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Jose Sanchez Pina, 22, of Louisville, Ky., was locked up in the Snyder County Prison in lieu of $2,000 as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 2:01 a.m. March 22 in the 900 block of Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Pina was found to be driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla which contained a license plate stolen in Kentucky.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Bruce Dively, 70, of Selinsgrove, reported being scammed out of $12,550.
The incident was reported at 11:48 a.m. March 7 at 32 Lost Creek Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Budget Truck Rentals reported the theft of a 2021 Ford F650 Super Crew, which had been rented and not returned.
The incident was reported Jan. 9 at 1739 John Brady Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
