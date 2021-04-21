Students involved in home renovation

MILTON — Students in the Milton Area School District’s Building Construction Trades program have started their work in assisting with the renovations of a home which is being converted into the district office.
In October, the school board voted to purchase a home at 668 Mahoning St., located at the entrance to the middle school/high school complex, for $250,000. In January, it was announced that approximately 30 high school students will be involved with converting the home into the district office.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, held online via Zoom, Building Construction Trades instructor Doug Walter provided an update on his student’s involvement with the project.
According to Walter, work thus far by the students has centered around demolition. The students have been involved in tearing out a deck, removing carpets and hardwood flooring, and disconnecting plumbing and electrical utilities.
“I got the Life Skills kids involved with this,” Walter said, adding the students have learned the basic handling of tools and woodworking. “They are just loving it up there.”
Walter noted that his students are also relishing the opportunity to work on the project.
“It’s almost a punishment to keep them in the classroom,” he joked, of days they’re not able to work on the house.
In the coming days, Walter said students will be involved in installing sidewalks, exterior doors, and interior wall framing and plumbing work.
Of the 120 tasks which students must learn throughout their three years of enrollment in the Building Construction Trades program, Walter said they will touch on each by working on the house.
As part of the project, Walter said students will be working hand-in-hand with T-Ross Brothers Construction, and some subcontractors.
“I’m excited for them to work under T-Ross Brothers (employees) and see their work ethic,” Walter said.
Due to the student involvement, Walter said T-Ross Brothers is donating some labor for the project, and working with its distributors to acquire material donations.
By a vote of 7-2, the board approved the proposed final 2021-2022 budget, and advertising the budget for public inspection.
Board members Lindsay Kessler and Ken Snyder voted against the budget. Voting in favor were President Christine Rantz, Vice President Kevin Fry, Andrew Frederick, Brett Hosterman, Dr. Leocadia Paliulis, Eric Moser and Dr. Alvin Weaver.
As was presented during the April 13 board committee session, the proposed budget sets expenses at $37 million, revenue at $35.3 million, and draws $1.7 million from federal CARES ESSERS funds to fill the deficit.
Under the proposal, Business Administrator Derrek Fink said taxes will increase by half of the maximum 4.1% allowed by law.
According to Fink, the average owner of property in the Northumberland County portion of the district will see their tax bill raise by $29.25. In the Union County portion of the district, the average property owner will see their taxes increase by $10.68.
Moser and Rantz both spoke in favor of the proposed final budget.
“I think the budget is a good one,” Moser said. “Looking into the future, I believe we needed a slight tax increase, even though I don’t like tax increases.”
The board is expected to vote on the final budget in May.
In other business, the board approved:
• SitelogIQ to submit a proposal for replacing the high school HVAC system. The proposal could be submitted in May.
• Re-appointing Weaver as the representative to the CSIU board of directors, a three year term running July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024.
• The following resignations and retirements: Amy Waldron, seventh grade English Language Arts teacher, effective May 28, 26 years with the district; Kathryn Motto, first-grade teacher, effective May 28, six years with the district; and Tiffany Savidge, middle school reading specialist, 13 years with the district.
• Hiring: Brandee Krall, full-time substitute, April 1 through May 28, $212.11 per diem; and Caleb Colley, custodian, $10.75 per hour.
• Donating the following items: Five stainless steel tables to the Milton YMCA; and Fair Play Scoreboards to The Pitches Soccer Complex.
• Donations from the following: Philip and Catherine Girton, two commemorative shovels; Murray Motors, $50, for Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS); Milton Steel, $150 for PBIS; Watsontown Brick, $250, for PBIS; Bonnie McDowell, $100, for PBIS; Capital Blue, $1,500 for Panther Pantry; Anthony and Tara Bucci, $2,000, for Panther Pantry; White Deer faculty and staff, $100, for Panther Pantry; Kathryn Motto, $1,000 from an Outstanding Teacher Award, to Panther Packs; and various donations from administrators and staff to purchase cereal for Panther Pantry.
• Receiving the following grants: COVID Relief Grant 2, $57,867; Northumberland County COVID, $15,080; Northumberland County Human Services Trauma Training, $7,000; Ready to Learn, $393,328; CEEG, $38,995; Federal ESSRS 1.0, $467,711; Federal ESSRS 2.0, $2.1 million; Perkins, $33,114; SECIM, $11,838; and EITC, $4,600.
Paisley Kelchner, a kindergarten student at Baugher Elementary School, was named April Citizen of the Month.
The following high school students were also recognized during the meeting: Kyler Crawford, April Rotary Student of the Month; Larissa Shearer, April Outstanding Senior; Haylee Carl, May Rotary Student of the Month; and Laura Wassmer, May Outstanding Senior.
Brenda Edinger, executive assistant to the superintendent, was named the Panther Pride Award winner for April.
