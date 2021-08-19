$500,000 in damages estimated to Forest House Hotel

MIFFLINBURG — A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is estimating the Forest House Hotel sustained in excess of $500,000 in damages to its structure and contents in an early Wednesday morning fire.
Tpr. James Nizinski released the damage estimate Thursday afternoon.
"The fire is not suspicious in nature," he wrote, in an email. "Classified as undetermined for now."
Mifflinburg Hose Company Chief Steve Walter said firefighters were called at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday to battle the fire, at 10410 Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
According to Walter, a tenant staying above the business spotted the fire and called 9-1-1 while safely evacuating the building.
Walter classified the kitchen area of the business as "pretty much a total loss," with heavy heat and smoke damage in the bar, and smoke damage on the second floor.
The Forest House Hotel website states the business was established in 1866 and “is the oldest operating establishment in Union County.”
A lengthy post on the hotel's Facebook page extends thanks to the firefighters who responded to the blaze.
"We are thankful to the friends/family who stood with us, some more than 17 hours straight while we stood helpless," the post reads. "We are thankful for the outpouring of love, messages, texts and phone calls.
"We are truly devastated and hurt for our employees," the post continues. "We are a big family and I cannot fathom their hearts and minds at this time! WE are working on doing everything we can for them so they do not have to worry about their household!"
The post also states "we will definitely 100 be back."
