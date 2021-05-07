LEWISBURG — The committee for the area’s summer gala to honor military veterans confirmed Thursday that it would return with an alternate format for 2021.
The Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade (UCV4JP) will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday Aug. 7 at the Silver Moon Complex, Route 15 and Zeigler Road, Kelly Township.
Terry Burke, UCV4JP committee president, said the committee was proud to announce the return of the event. The comeback would be simple and safe for 2021 out of courtesy to both veterans, spectators and other participants.
“Things are going to look different on a different date,” Burke said. “But the goal and mission remains the same. That is to honor our veterans.”
Veterans and guests will be stationary and spectators will drive their own vehicles by the men and women being honored. Assembly details for spectators as well as other details will be forthcoming.
Entertainment plans, though specifics were to be determined, will also be different for 2021. Marching bands will be performing, but one will likely be in a stationary spot with others interspersed with spectators driving by.
Burke noted a redesigned website for parade information would soon debut.
