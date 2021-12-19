WILLIAMSPORT — Five Star International recently donated a 2016 International Pro Star over-the-road truck to Pennsylvania College of Technology, a much-appreciated addition to the fleet of real-world equipment at the Schneebeli Earth Science Center near Allenwood.
“This truck will help enhance our curriculum for diesel technology students,” said John D. Motto, instructor of diesel equipment technology. “We are excited to bring this level of emission technology to the lab and learning.”
Penn College’s partnership with Five Star International qualifies students to take the same online training certification tests as technicians in the field, he explained, which allows graduates to come out more prepared by having a product-specific training and warranty certificate.
“We plan to use this truck heavily across our curriculum – from front-end alignment, to air conditioning, to electronic sensor diagnostics and emissions,” Motto said. “This truck will allow us to simulate real-life problems that the students will be able to troubleshoot and repair.”
Shop foreman Tyler White, a 2011 Penn College alumnus in diesel technology and a participant in campus Diesel Technology Advisory Committee meetings, has been crucial with keeping faculty and students up-to-date with the Five Star International product line.
“We thank Five Star International for helping Penn College diesel technology students experience this technology,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, director of corporate relations. “We appreciate this corporate partnership and are pleased to have students not only learning on this technology and gaining more familiarity with the Five Star International brand, but also to further showcase employers who recruit these students into essential careers.”
“Five Star International is pleased to provide this donation to Penn College,” said Fred Scheler, president and managing member of Five Star International. “The college produces highly skilled technicians that we need for our company and our industry. Giving them the opportunity to enhance those skills serves not only the students, but the Five Star International dealerships throughout Pennsylvania.”
The college offers associate degrees in diesel technology, electric power generation technology: diesel emphasis, and heavy construction equipment technology (with technician and Caterpillar equipment emphases), and a certificate in diesel truck maintenance technician. Those majors can also be a pathway to a bachelor’s degree in automotive technology management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.