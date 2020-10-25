LEWISBURG — The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical experts are urging people to get the flu shot to avoid a flu epidemic on top of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Because blood can only be given by those who are feeling well, a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need
Get the flu vaccine this year to help protect the nation from the virus but also to ensure that patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood products. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free. There is no risk of transmitting the influenza virus after receiving a flu vaccination.
For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
To make an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Nov. 15:
American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers
Columbia County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Bethany United Methodist Church, 116 Summerhill Ave., Berwick
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg{div}• 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center, 42 Community Drive, Benton{/div} {div}• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, American Legion Post 564, 259 Legion Road, Millville{/div}Lycoming County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, St. John’s Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, Clinton Township Fire Department, 2311 Route 54, Montgomery
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation and Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, River Valley Regional YMCA, 641 Walnut St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Trout Run Fire Hall, 241 Route 14, Trout Run
• Noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Muncy Masonic Lodge, 28 Brummer Pond Road, Muncy
• Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Bush Campus Center, 1 College Ave., Williamsport
• Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Bush Campus Center, 1 College Ave., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 369 Broad St., Montoursville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport
Montour County
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Danville State Hospital, Montour Building, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Danville
Northumberland County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Hope Community Church, 551 W. Fourth St., Mount Carmel
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St., Elysburg
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Drive, Northumberland
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Community Mennonite Fellowship Church, 2985 Broadway Road, Milton
Snyder County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, Penn View Bible Institute, 1530 Mountain Road, Penns Creek
• Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, Susquehanna University, 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, Susquehanna Valley Mall, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove
Union County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, Lewisburg Alliance Church, 137 Supplee Mill Road, Lewisburg
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Winfield Baptist Church, 330 Route 304, Winfield
