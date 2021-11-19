MIFFLINBURG — Set in the heart of the Christkindl Market, the Herr Memorial Library has long been a part of the town’s yearly holiday tradition.
Pam Steele, fundraising coordinator, noted the library had a coffee hut in the children's area. they have since decided to offer holiday haluski to sell as a fundraiser.
Ingredients include butter, onions, noodles and cabbage, both fresh and seasoned, according to Steele.
Visitors to the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market can purchase a warmed serving of haluski for $4 or take home a quart for $8.
Proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library.
