LEWISBURG — Union-Snyder Agency on Aging and Union County Housing Authority recently awarded funds to place Union County’s first Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity (ECHO) cottage.
An ECHO cottage is a small, temporary cottage for an older adult, placed in the side or rear yard of a friend or family member. ECHO housing provides safety and autonomy for the older adult along with easy access to natural supports. This affordable housing alternative enables the older adult to age in place.
When the cottage is no longer needed, it is relocated for use by another older adult.
The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency awarded a grant through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) Fund to support making this project a reality in Union County.
Complimentary technical assistance is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging, Pennsylvania Department of Aging and Diana T. Myers and Associates Inc.
To make this innovative housing solution possible for older adults, the following local resources will be leveraged: Union-Snyder Agency on Aging and Union County Housing Authority.
ECHO was piloted in Clearfield County, with the first cottage placed in 2017. Due to the success of the pilot, Clearfield County placed a second cottage in 2019 and is planning placement of their third cottage.
All ECHO cottages are accessible and ADA compliant, and specifications can be modified to meet the needs of the older adult.
Additional ECHO cottages are expected to be built throughout the next year in Snyder, Westmoreland and Adams Counties.
Initially, Union County plans to site one cottage in the county, with a possibility of adding more in future years.
To inquire about ECHO, contact Union-Snyder Agency 0n Aging at 570-524-2100.
