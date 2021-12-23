LEWISBURG — Firefighters and others who responded to a fire earlier this year at the Playworld facility will be saluted by the playground equipment producer.
Playworld announced Wednesday that they would donate a completely new playground for Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg. A news release from the company said the donation “will pay homage to the community’s courageous first responders and the spirit of volunteerism.
On Tuesday May 4, a fire was put out by staff and volunteers from Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC). Responders from surrounding fire companies also participated in the firefight.
Playworld said the playground area will include 8,500 square feet trademarked safety surfacing. Construction was expected in spring with dedication in the works for July.
“Community is at the heart of everything we do at Playworld, and the new Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will serve as a powerful, significant example of our commitment to the Lewisburg area, and our appreciation of its first responders,” said David Sheedy, vice president of global sales for Playworld. “With a focus on distinctive innovation that challenges and unites kids through unstructured, outdoor play, we expect Hufnagle Park to become a destination playground for the entire region, and a celebration of the heroes who live and work here.”
The new playground will feature a fire engine play structure in the yellow color of WCEC equipment. Custom signage will be included to commemorate all responders who ensured the safety of employees and kept property loss in check.
The playground will also include many swings, specially-designed slides, playhouses and a 15-foot net climber for children age 5 and up. Solar-powered lighting will illuminate the area and discourage unwanted after-hour activity.
“With brand new and classic equipment that inspires visitors of all ages, the new Hufnagle Park Kidsburg Playground will clearly demonstrate what makes Playworld renowned for its innovation,” said Todd Brinker, senior vice president, commercial growth, for outdoor at PlayPower, the parent company of Playworld. “We cannot wait to share it with the well-deserving Lewisburg community.”
Seven Beattie, Lewisburg community development/grant manager, offered words of gratitude.
“This is a shining example of how our communities support businesses and how the business community supports us,” Beattie noted, “Working hand-in-hand with Playworld on the design, coordination and scheduling, this world-class playground will complement the many other recreational improvements currently under construction in the park.”
