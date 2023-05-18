MIFFLINBURG — An unidentified Mifflinburg Area School District employee has been arrested on unspecified charges, according to a Thursday afternoon post on the school district website.
"The Mifflinburg Area School District was made aware of the arrest and charges against one of our employees," the post states. "We were not aware of this issue prior to today, but we are working with the authorities as they continue their investigation. This person is no longer in, nor has access to our schools, and it does not appear that any illegal conduct occurred while in our schools."
