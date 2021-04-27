MILTON — Two long-time Milton residents are vying for the Democratic nomination for mayor in the May 18 primary.
Incumbent Ed Nelson, who has served as mayor since June 1995 is being challenged by Tom Aber.
Aber has lived in Milton for 62 years.
Joe Moralez, a 28-year-old local business owner, is uncontested as the only candidate on the ballot seeking the Republican nomination for mayor.
The top Democratic vote getter will face off against Moralez in November.
Nelson said the mayor is primarily responsible for oversight of the police department.
“He supervises the chief and the officers and what they’re doing,” Nelson explained. “He has no other duties. Council provides the manpower, the number of (officers). They provide the hours they wish the officers to be working.
“After that, the mayor is responsible for any activities that go on at the department, per state law,” he continued.
Aside from being responsible for oversight of the police department, Nelson said the mayor is able to break any ties which may occur as the result of a council vote.
During his tenure as mayor, Nelson has only cast a tie-breaking vote twice.
Otherwise, he said the mayoral post is largely ceremonial.
“I’ve done quite a few weddings over the years,” he said.
Nelson, who is 83, moved to Milton in 1959. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran, worked as a police officer in Milton for four years and retired after working for the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 26 years.
Aber, who is 76, is a retired Milton Area School District administrator.
“I have faced many challenges over the years, both political and personal,” said Aber, a former candidate for Northumberland County commissioner.
“Within that time, the community was kind and very supportive of me,” he said. “To this day, they still are. I feel it is now time to give back to the community that I call home. I am invested in the future of Milton.”
Aber said he regularly attends Milton Borough Council meetings.
“I believe our current elected officials and staff are doing a great job in making sound decisions for the borough,” he said. “We are strong and concrete fiscally. This is important to the residents and taxpayers.”
Aber lists safety and economic development as his two greatest areas of concern.
“I believe our police department is doing an excellent job in keeping our community safe,” Aber said. “Yet there will always be some form of crime. Supporting police in their efforts to keep us safe is very important to me.”
Nelson said a prime reason he is seeking re-election is because of some additional milestones he would like to see the police department reach.
“They are getting ready to work on accreditation,” he said, of the department. “I would like to make sure we can get that done.”
Nelson noted that police departments can become accredited if they’ve met certain standards with policy and daily operations.
Once a department reaches its first accreditation, he said it must apply for a renewal “every couple of years.”
Nelson said the department’s current strong crop of officers.
“Most of the guys now, all of them now, I’ve sworn in as an officer,” he said. “A couple of them are approaching their 20th year or better... We’ve got some good people on staff. We have some very good part-time people who are knowledgable.”
Nelson pointed to part-time officer Laura Messa as being a top-notch officer.
“(She) is very well learned,” he said. “She’s been in police service before she came here with us... She’s a good lady.
“My idea is to keep the department at the level we have it, or better.”
Both Nelson and Aber spoke on the importance of spurring economic development in Milton.
“There needs to be more economic development within borough limits, as too many store fronts are empty,” Aber said. “We are in a rebuilding phase and we need to continue with this.”
“I think the community has come a long ways,” Nelson said. “We’ve brightened up the downtown area, through the work of council and management.
“Now, we need to get people to fill the store fronts, have people come in and shop,” he added.
Both Nelson and Aber acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in their not being as visible in the community as prior to the outbreak.
“I am just interested in making sure the community thrives,” Nelson said. “It doesn’t matter who’s at the helm. I would prefer to be the one during the next four years.”
“COVID has been a hindrance, but I will continue to support local businesses and attend functions within the Milton area in a safe manner,” Aber said. “I am Milton proud. I am dedicated to this community and its residents. I believe Milton’s best days are ahead.”
