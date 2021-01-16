GETTYSBURG — Ronald Lentz, of Lewisburg, has been placed on the dean's commendation list for outstanding academic achievement for the spring semester at Gettysburg College.
Students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester's work are placed on the list.
